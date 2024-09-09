Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 256,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,205,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $88.22 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

