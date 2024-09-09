Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $2,710,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $231.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.63 and a 200-day moving average of $214.18. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $247.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

