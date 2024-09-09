Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,476 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $357.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

