Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,260 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,567,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $110.48 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.99.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.