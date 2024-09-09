Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,426 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

