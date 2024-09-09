Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,780 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $16,790,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10,278.1% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 8,518,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,324,000 after buying an additional 8,436,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

