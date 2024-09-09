ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ASOS Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of ASOMY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

