Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $77.93, but opened at $75.50. Assured Guaranty shares last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 48,650 shares.

Specifically, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.