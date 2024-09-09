Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) Insider Purchases A$36,974.15 in Stock

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM – Get Free Report) insider Rowena Smith acquired 58,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$36,974.15 ($25,152.48).

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd operates as an integrated producer of critical metals for advanced and clean technologies in Australia. The company holds interest in the Dubbo Project that contains light and heavy rare earths, zirconium, niobium, and hafnium located in central-western New South Wales.

