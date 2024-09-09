Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $375.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $12.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,358. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $378.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,650 shares of company stock worth $101,364,745. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

