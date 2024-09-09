B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

BTO opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3483456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTO shares. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.94.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

