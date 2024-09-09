Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 168,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $186.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.45.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

