Baker Boyer National Bank Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,511,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 302.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after buying an additional 532,893 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 243.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $30,515,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

