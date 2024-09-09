Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 1,637 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,925 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,813,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,161,000 after purchasing an additional 708,862 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,746,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

