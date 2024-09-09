Bank of America Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.15.

Ciena stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ciena by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ciena by 1,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 7,767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,476,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,214,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

