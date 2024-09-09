Banpu Public Company Limited (BNPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Banpu Public Trading Down 54.7 %
BNPJY opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97. Banpu Public has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
About Banpu Public
