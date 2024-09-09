Barclays Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $97.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised Centene to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CNC opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.