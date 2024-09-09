Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Up 0.4%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.08. 2,826,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,415,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after buying an additional 666,214 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

