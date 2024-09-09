Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson Sells 13,370 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$112,087.40.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 106,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,977. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,304.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.9320988 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

