Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson Sells 13,370 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$112,087.40.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Shares of BHC traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 106,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,977. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,304.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.9320988 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
