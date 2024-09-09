Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
