Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,504,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,550,000 after buying an additional 1,932,116 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $43,395,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,646,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,956,000 after acquiring an additional 765,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Semtech by 143.1% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 899,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 529,194 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

