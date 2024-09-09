Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 514.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,832,000 after acquiring an additional 586,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Bentley Systems by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 441,316 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $20,402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

