Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

BCYC stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. 584,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,076,000 after buying an additional 3,152,433 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 191,717 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

