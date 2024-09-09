BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Truist Financial

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.10.

BMRN stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,230 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $20,248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

