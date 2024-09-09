Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Approximately 202,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 753,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.07).

Blackbird Stock Up 18.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Get Blackbird alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough acquired 157,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,315.72 ($8,304.69). Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.