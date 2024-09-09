BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 136,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 80,088 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $6.21.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

