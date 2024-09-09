BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 136,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 80,088 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $6.21.
BlackSky Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.00.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
