Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.47. 14,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,696. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

