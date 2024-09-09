Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases 3,347 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $119.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

