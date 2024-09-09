Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 958,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

