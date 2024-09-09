BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up to $316.80

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $316.80, but opened at $328.72. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $331.54, with a volume of 131,997 shares trading hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the first quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

