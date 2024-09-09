BNB Achieves Market Cap of $73.66 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion and $1.44 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $504.77 or 0.00917543 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,451 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,503.4241198. The last known price of BNB is 498.54762483 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,314,566,505.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

