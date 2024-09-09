Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $152.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.22. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after buying an additional 217,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

