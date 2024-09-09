Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. Brady also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brady has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

