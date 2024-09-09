Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $151,668.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,104,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $155,885.66.

On Friday, August 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $158,571.21.

On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $509,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,552. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Braze by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

