Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $111.78

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $397,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,609,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $397,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,241 shares of company stock worth $17,786,475 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.