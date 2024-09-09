Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 68,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

