Brooklyn FI LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.1% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

