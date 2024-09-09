Brooklyn FI LLC Buys 1,087 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $118.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

