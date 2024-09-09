Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 19,007 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brooklyn FI LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,071,000.

IWN stock opened at $159.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

