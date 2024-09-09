BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC cut their price target on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Trading Down 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

DOOO stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 90,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,809. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $79.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BRP by 61.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 408,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 335,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BRP by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after buying an additional 471,986 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BRP by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 56,954 shares during the period.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.