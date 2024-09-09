BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.69.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Price Performance

TSE DOO traded down C$4.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$81.12. The company had a trading volume of 330,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,601. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.38. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$108.01.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.