Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Raised to GBX 2,800 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.82) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.39) to GBX 3,380 ($44.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.08) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.50) to GBX 3,350 ($44.05) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,182.50 ($41.85).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNZL

Bunzl Trading Up 0.6 %

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

BNZL opened at GBX 3,607.98 ($47.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,709 ($35.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,638 ($47.84). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,489.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 20.10 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,827.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunzl news, insider Jacky Simmonds bought 1,445 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($45.52) per share, for a total transaction of £50,025.90 ($65,780.28). Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.