Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.38

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 260306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Burberry Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

