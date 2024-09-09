C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AI

C3.ai Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $10,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.