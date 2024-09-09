C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AI

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.