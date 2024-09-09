Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,166 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.03 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

