Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,272,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 490,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 236,485 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

