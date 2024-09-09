Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,541 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

