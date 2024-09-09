Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,998.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 90,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHJ opened at $49.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

