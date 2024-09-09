Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

